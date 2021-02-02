Dr. Bonnie Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Woo, MD
Dr. Bonnie Woo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Roger L. Wu O.d.18575 Gale Ave Ste 168, City of Industry, CA 91748 Directions (626) 810-0689
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I was referred to see Dr. Bonnie Woo back in year 2016 by the San Gabriel Valley Medical Center after a black line appeared on my left eye one day. I highly recommend Dr. Bonnie Woo because she was the "only" ophthalmologist, who was willing to take the "high risk" to replace the lenses on both of my eyes. After the cataract surgery of my right eye on 11/20/2017 and the cataract surgery of my left eye on 1/29/2018, I have been able to read without wearing any thick eye glasses anymore. I continue to see Dr. Bonnie Woo every six months for checkups. As always, Dr. Bonnie Woo is very attentive and answers whatever questions that I have in details.
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841222536
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woo has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woo speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.