Dr. Bonnie Wise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Wise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Wise, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Wise works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Specialists Women900 N Kingsbury St Ste 130N, Chicago, IL 60610 Directions (312) 775-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wise?
Dr. Wise is great- She's very even tempered and calming. She explains things very well and is my favorite. She was recommeded to me by another doctor who used her as her own doctor, so I knew she was a top notch doctor. I couldn't be happier.
About Dr. Bonnie Wise, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1871559120
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wise works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.