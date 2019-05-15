Dr. Bonnie Tatar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Tatar, DPM
Dr. Bonnie Tatar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Tatar Podiatry Group5701 Centre Ave Ste L1, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 361-3668
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
She is fabulous!
About Dr. Bonnie Tatar, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Tatar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tatar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatar.
