Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonnie Sun, MD
Dr. Bonnie Sun, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Suburban Hospital Radiation Oncology Infusion Center6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4100, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-5151
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 243-5230
Suburban Hospital8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 530-5151Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My elderly mother had somewhat aggressive cancer, still early, in both breasts. Dr. Sun took great care of my mother asap. My mother is quite fragile and Dr. Sun was quick, discrete and pleasant making this the best possible experience we could have had. I totally recommend her to everyone, but especially if you have a delicate geriatric case.
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.