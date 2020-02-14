Dr. Bonnie Sanchez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Sanchez, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Sanchez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Pete- Community Care Center5500 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 824-5100
-
2
Carillon- St Anthony's Outpatient Cenetr900 Carillon Pkwy # 301, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 Directions (727) 824-5100
-
3
Sun City Center4040 Upper Creek Dr Ste 106, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 645-1993
- 4 2112 4Th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33704 Directions (727) 824-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
Dr. Sanchez is an excellent podiatrist. I saw two other podiatrists before finding Dr. Sanchez, she was very thorough evaluating my feet and giving me her recommendations on how best to treat my feet. I followed her recommendations for custom orthodics and different shoes. My feet have not felt this great in a long time. Love my orthodics and shoes. Everyone in the office is friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Bonnie Sanchez, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1699874180
Education & Certifications
- Gouverneur Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Hunter College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.