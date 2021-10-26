Dr. Bonnie Pittaluga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittaluga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Pittaluga, MD
Dr. Bonnie Pittaluga, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine- West Indies and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
MemorialCare Medical Group, 29472 Avenida De Las Bandera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688. Office hours: Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Pittaluga is professional but warm, and even remembered my family from visits with her 10 years ago. Her "bedside manner" is excellent and inspires comfort and confidence.
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Orange County
- St. George's University School of Medicine- West Indies
- Pediatrics
Dr. Pittaluga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittaluga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pittaluga using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pittaluga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pittaluga speaks Spanish.
Dr. Pittaluga speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittaluga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittaluga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittaluga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittaluga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.