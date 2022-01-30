See All Pediatricians in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Bonnie Orzech-Nixon, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Bonnie Orzech-Nixon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They completed their residency with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Orzech-Nixon works at Main Street Pediatrics in Owings Mills, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Street Pediatrics-Owings Mills
    10084 Reisterstown Rd Ste 200B, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 526-7993
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Fever Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 30, 2022
    Dr Orzech and the entire practice are extremely warming, kind and patient. Nurses, are top notch. Wait time is next to none. They are efficient and thoughtful. Two positive experiences: 1) We have twins, and are new parents, and when the twins were born our daughter had a minor issue with jaundice. We were out of town during the first two weeks of their birth, and had a scare with our daughter on a Sunday afternoon (after hours) the on call doctor arranged everything with the local (near us) hospital for quick evaluation and by the time we arrived the hospital team was ready for us. 2) Recently, we had an hiccup with our health issuance. Regardless, the entire team was very patient and held off on billing until I was able to sort things out. I couldn’t be happier with this group, and I am glad our children are in their care.
    Mike R — Jan 30, 2022
    About Dr. Bonnie Orzech-Nixon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841268562
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orzech-Nixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orzech-Nixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orzech-Nixon works at Main Street Pediatrics in Owings Mills, MD. View the full address on Dr. Orzech-Nixon’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Orzech-Nixon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orzech-Nixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orzech-Nixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orzech-Nixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

