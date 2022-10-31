Overview

Dr. Bonnie McMichael, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. McMichael works at Family Care Physicians PC in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.