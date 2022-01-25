Dr. Bonnie Maffi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maffi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Maffi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Maffi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Locations
1
Mayo Clinic Specialty Building5779 E MAYO BLVD, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-0612
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Maffi to be thorough and attentive. I was a little apprehensive with these negative reviews, but I was pleasantly surprised. I have no complaints and I am happy to have found a great gynecologist.
About Dr. Bonnie Maffi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maffi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maffi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maffi has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maffi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Maffi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maffi.
