Dr. Bonnie Kimmel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.