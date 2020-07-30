Overview

Dr. Bonnie Her, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Her works at Community Health Partners in Clovis, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.