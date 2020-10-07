Overview

Dr. Bonnie Henderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.



Dr. Henderson works at Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west in Waltham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.