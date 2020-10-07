Dr. Bonnie Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Henderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Henderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Dr. Henderson works at
Locations
-
1
Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west52 2nd Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (617) 367-4800
-
2
Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west52 Second Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (617) 367-4800
-
3
Ophthalmic Consultants Boston50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 367-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henderson?
Dr. Henderson did a fine job on both of my cataract surgeries. After my first evaluation visit I needed extra information to make a choice of lens. The doctor called me back the next night and spent a good amt of time explaining her lens choice for me. She was kind, responsive, very pleasant and an excellent surgeon. I highly recommend her and her support team.
About Dr. Bonnie Henderson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1710968953
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Drusen, Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.