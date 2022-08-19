Dr. Bonnie Hayashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Hayashi, MD
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Hayashi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eastland Memorial Hospital, Haskell Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hayashi works at
Locations
Hendrick Clinic - Neurology/Internal Med/Infectious Disease1904 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
- Haskell Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is a sweetheart
About Dr. Bonnie Hayashi, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1164741674
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology
Dr. Hayashi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
