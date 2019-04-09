Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerecke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Gerecke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joel D Meshulam MD PA301 Saint Paul St Ste 804, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 649-3485
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerecke?
Extremely caring and knowledgeable
About Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1245316827
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerecke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerecke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerecke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerecke works at
Dr. Gerecke has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerecke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerecke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerecke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerecke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerecke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.