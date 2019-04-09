Overview

Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Gerecke works at Mercy Medical Center Neurology in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.