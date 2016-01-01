Overview

Dr. Bonnie Gainer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Gainer works at Newport Heart Medical Group in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.