Dr. Bonnie Gainer, MD
Dr. Bonnie Gainer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Newport Beach Office415 Old Newport Blvd Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 548-9611Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gainer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gainer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gainer has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gainer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gainer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gainer.
