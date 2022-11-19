Dr. Bonnie Floyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Floyd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Floyd, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Floyd works at
Locations
-
1
Floyd Cardiology Associates7777 Forest Ln Ste B215, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-2822
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Floyd?
Dr. Floyd is very professional and take care of her patients. Her whole office staff is outstanding. Wouldn’t want anyone else to take care of husband or myself.
About Dr. Bonnie Floyd, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1760467450
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Floyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Floyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Floyd works at
Dr. Floyd has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Floyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Floyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Floyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Floyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.