Dr. Bonnie Federman, MD
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Federman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 680 W End Ave Apt 9A, New York, NY 10025 Directions (201) 562-4850
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bonnie Federman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1508318841
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
