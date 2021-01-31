Dr. Bonnie Eilen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eilen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Eilen, MD
Dr. Bonnie Eilen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 831-6800
Scarsdale Bone and Joint Specialists Pllc2 Overhill Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 831-4170
Westchester Medical Group PC171 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 831-6800
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Eilen is very thorough, kind and caring. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Bonnie Eilen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Eilen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eilen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eilen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eilen works at
Dr. Eilen has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Uterine Fibroids and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eilen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eilen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eilen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eilen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eilen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.