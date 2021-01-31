Overview

Dr. Bonnie Eilen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Eilen works at Westmed Medical Group in West Harrison, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY and New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Uterine Fibroids and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.