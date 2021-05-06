Dr. Bonnie Eady, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Eady, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
El Paso Obstetrics and Gynecology - North Oregon Street1700 N Oregon 755 790 St Ste 500, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7588
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Eady was really good at her job. You have a question, she will have a answer. I had a good delivery and my baby is healthy.
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Eady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eady has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Eady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.