Dr. Bonnie Burnette-Vick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Burnette-Vick works at Health Star Physicians in Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.