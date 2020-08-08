Dr. Bonnie Applewhite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applewhite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Applewhite, MD
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Applewhite, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med.
Locations
St Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute, Saint Louis, MO1129 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 534-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Applewhite?
Dr. Applewhite is the first Psychiatrist I have wanted to go to instead of feeling like I have to. I am 42 years old and have been trying to feel better since I was 14 which unfortunately left me self medicating when the other Doctors let me down or couldn’t help. In Dr. Applewhite I have a Doctor who I want to be honest with because she truly listens to what I am experiencing without judgement and she cares about the outcome.
About Dr. Bonnie Applewhite, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Washington University In Saint Louis
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Applewhite has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Applewhite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Applewhite speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Applewhite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applewhite.
