Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonita Wang, DO
Dr. Bonita Wang, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Benjamin S. Ramirez MD PC1425 S Graham Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 732-1900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Wang helped my husband and I make the transition from pregnancy to childbirth very smoothly. It was our first pregnancy and we were both in the dark. Dr. Wang was extremely informative, encouraging, highly intellectual, and helpful. To top it off, she possessed the calmness of a waterfall (in the heat of an extremely fast birth) , and was incredibly caring (she knitted our LOL a beautiful hat :) We love her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922015494
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
