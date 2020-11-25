Dr. Boniface Ndubisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ndubisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boniface Ndubisi, MD
Overview
Dr. Boniface Ndubisi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Ndubisi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southeast Gynecological Specialty PA2964 N State Road 7 Ste 100, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ndubisi?
I have been a patient of Dr Ndubisi since 2005..He is very knowledgeable and he takes the time to explain my medical condition to me..He saved my life with surgery and chemo in 2006..thank you doc.
About Dr. Boniface Ndubisi, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1730189697
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ndubisi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ndubisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ndubisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ndubisi works at
Dr. Ndubisi has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ndubisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Ndubisi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ndubisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ndubisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ndubisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.