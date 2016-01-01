Dr. Boni-Jo Silbernagel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silbernagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boni-Jo Silbernagel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health-Deer River, Essentia Health-Duluth and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Podiatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health-Duluth
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Dr. Silbernagel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silbernagel has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silbernagel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Silbernagel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silbernagel.
