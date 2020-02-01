See All Dermatologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Boni Elewski, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Boni Elewski, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Elewski works at The Whitaker Clinic Of UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uab Hospital
    500 22nd St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 996-7546
  2. 2
    Kirklin Clinic
    2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 801-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 01, 2020
    She is the absolute best and very knowledgeable. I really appreciate her explaining everything and for being so kind and nice.
    Holmes — Feb 01, 2020
    About Dr. Boni Elewski, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437192317
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boni Elewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elewski works at The Whitaker Clinic Of UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Elewski’s profile.

    Dr. Elewski has seen patients for Hair Loss, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Elewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

