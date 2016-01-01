Dr. Bong Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bong Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bong Chang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EWHA WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Chang works at
Moon Chang M.d. & Bong Chang M.d. Apc3671 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 383-8496
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Bong Chang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Korean
- EWHA WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang speaks Armenian and Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
