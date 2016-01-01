Dr. Bonadelvert Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonadelvert Suarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bonadelvert Suarez, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Hood Memorial Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center.
Medical Arts Adult & Pediatric Urology42421 Pelican Professional Park, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 542-1317
Hospital Affiliations
- Hood Memorial Hospital
- North Oaks Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Pediatric Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1871597443
- LSU
- St Marys Hosp
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- Urology
Dr. Suarez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suarez has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suarez speaks Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.
