Dr. Bon Koo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bon Koo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Koo works at
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Bergen Medical Associates269 Livingston St, Northvale, NJ 07647 Directions (201) 767-8400
Bergen Medical Associates305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (201) 391-0071
Bergen Medical Associates1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 445-1660Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Koo for several years now as my gastroenterologist. He is always patient, thorough and extremely knowledgeable. I trust his guidance and we always come up with a logical and effective game plan regarding any of my health issues!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1396960043
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- The University of Chicago
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Koo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koo has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.