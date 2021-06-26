See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Bolkar Sahinler, MD

Pain Management
4 (57)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bolkar Sahinler, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sahinler works at Lubbock Spine Institute in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lubbock Spine Institute
    3419 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 796-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Hospital Plainview
  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Midland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 26, 2021
    Dr. Sahinler and staff are very caring and friendly. I have been going to him for years for my fibromyalgia and carpal tunnel. He is great! Love going there for my pain.
    Pennye — Jun 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Bolkar Sahinler, MD
    About Dr. Bolkar Sahinler, MD

    • Pain Management
    • English, Turkish
    • 1659368793
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University HSC
    • Texas Tech
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    • Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
    • University Of Ankara
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bolkar Sahinler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahinler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sahinler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahinler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahinler works at Lubbock Spine Institute in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sahinler’s profile.

    Dr. Sahinler has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahinler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahinler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahinler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahinler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahinler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

