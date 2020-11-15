Dr. Bolivar Perez-Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bolivar Perez-Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Bolivar Perez-Diaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina.
Dr. Perez-Diaz works at
Locations
National Health Laboratories Inc710 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 538-8835Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Beverly Press Center1221 71st St, Miami Beach, FL 33141 Directions (305) 538-8835Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Miami Beach Community Health Center11645 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 538-8835
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perez -Diaz is an amazing doctor who listens and understands the patient's concerns. He is also friendly and easy to talk to about health problems. He listens patiently and explains easily the concerns. Good luck and thank you.
About Dr. Bolivar Perez-Diaz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez-Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez-Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
