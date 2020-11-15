Overview

Dr. Bolivar Perez-Diaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina.



Dr. Perez-Diaz works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.