Dr. Pascual has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolivar Pascual, MD
Overview
Dr. Bolivar Pascual, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Clifton Psychiatry LLC469 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 253-0266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente doctor, paciente y cuidadoso, también muy práctico.
About Dr. Bolivar Pascual, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104882141
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pascual accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pascual has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pascual has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pascual on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pascual speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascual. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascual.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pascual, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pascual appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.