Dr. Boleslaw Czachor, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Boleslaw Czachor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. 

Dr. Czachor works at Kaiser Permanende Lone Tree Medical Offices in Lone Tree, CO.

Location

    Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices
    Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices
10240 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124
(303) 338-4545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Kaiser Permanente
    MultiPlan

    4.0
    Dec 21, 2019
    just wanted to thank Doctor Boleslaw for taking such great care of me. and being so compassionate!" definitely he is one of the best Surgeons in the USA.
    nabeel asaad — Dec 21, 2019
    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1053554709
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Czachor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Czachor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Czachor works at Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Czachor’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Czachor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czachor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czachor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czachor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

