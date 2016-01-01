Overview

Dr. Boleslav Kotlyar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Kotlyar works at STEVEN T DEAK MD in Millburn, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.