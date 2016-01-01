Dr. Bolanle Adepoju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adepoju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bolanle Adepoju, MD
Overview
Dr. Bolanle Adepoju, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.
Dr. Adepoju works at
Locations
-
1
Goshen200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
About Dr. Bolanle Adepoju, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1811296668
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Dr. Adepoju works at
