Dr. Bolaji Nafiu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Nafiu works at North Coast Imaging in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Wildomar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.