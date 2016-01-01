Dr. Bolaji Nafiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nafiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bolaji Nafiu, MD
Overview
Dr. Bolaji Nafiu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Rancho Springs Medical Center25500 Medical Center Dr, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 696-6000
-
2
Inland Valley Medical Center36485 Inland Valley Dr, Wildomar, CA 92595 Directions (951) 677-1111
-
3
Loma Linda University Medical Center-murrieta28062 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 290-4000
-
4
Murrieta Valley Surgery Associates36320 Inland Valley Dr Ste 101, Wildomar, CA 92595 Directions (951) 698-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Bolaji Nafiu, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1003927393
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
