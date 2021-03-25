Overview

Dr. Bohdan Martynec, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Martynec works at David H. Loughran DO Infectious Disease LLC in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.