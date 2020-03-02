Dr. Bohdan Kroczek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroczek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bohdan Kroczek, MD
Overview
Dr. Bohdan Kroczek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Warsaw Med School Poland and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
Bohdan Kroczek Surgical Ltd.7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 221, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 763-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional knowledgeable with good skills. Not expensive.
About Dr. Bohdan Kroczek, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Czech and Polish
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Jewish Hospital Brooklyn Ny
- Warsaw Med School Poland
