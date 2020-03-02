Overview

Dr. Bohdan Kroczek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Warsaw Med School Poland and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Kroczek works at Aki & Kroczek Surgical Ass. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.