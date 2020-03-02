See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Bohdan Kroczek, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bohdan Kroczek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Warsaw Med School Poland and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Kroczek works at Aki & Kroczek Surgical Ass. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bohdan Kroczek Surgical Ltd.
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 221, Chicago, IL 60631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 763-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 02, 2020
    Very professional knowledgeable with good skills. Not expensive.
    Eric — Mar 02, 2020
    About Dr. Bohdan Kroczek, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech and Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528050598
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Brooklyn Jewish Hospital Brooklyn Ny
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Warsaw Med School Poland
    Medical Education

