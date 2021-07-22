Overview

Dr. Bohdan Fedirko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Summit Argo, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Fedirko works at Dr Joseph's Medical Services S C in Summit Argo, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.