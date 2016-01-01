Overview

Dr. Bohdan Fedczuk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Fedczuk works at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.