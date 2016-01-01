Dr. Bohdan Fedczuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedczuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bohdan Fedczuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Bohdan Fedczuk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Locations
United Health Services Hospitals-binghamton10-42 MITCHELL AVE, Binghamton, NY 13903 Directions (607) 762-2200
Vestal Healthcare Dba Uhs Dialysis - Park Ave27 Park Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903 Directions (607) 772-6266
Hospital Affiliations
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bohdan Fedczuk, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fedczuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedczuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedczuk has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedczuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedczuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedczuk.
