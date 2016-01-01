See All General Surgeons in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Bogdana Trop, MD

General Surgery
1 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bogdana Trop, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University Of Belgrade Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Trop works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Rib Fracture and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    720 W Oak St Ste 303, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 593-3917

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Bogdana Trop, MD

    General Surgery
    English, Serbian
    1225072457
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine - Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    • University Of Belgrade Medical School
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bogdana Trop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trop accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Trop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trop works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Trop’s profile.

    Dr. Trop has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Rib Fracture and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Trop. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

