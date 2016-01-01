Overview

Dr. Bogdan Pudzisz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Pudzisz works at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.