Dr. Bogdan Makartchuk, MD
Dr. Bogdan Makartchuk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Family Medicine at Riverhead1272 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 728-0393
PBMC Medical Group, Riverhead, NY, Riverhead, NY34 Commerce Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 284-9250
PBMC Medical Group, Riverhead, NY, Riverhead, NY496 County Road 111 Ste 1, Manorville, NY 11949 Directions (631) 284-9250
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Makartchuk is a very good physician. Caring, patient and humorous. I highly recommend him.
- English, Polish, Russian and Ukrainian
- Peninsula Hosp MC
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr-Weill Cornell
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Dr. Makartchuk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makartchuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makartchuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makartchuk speaks Polish, Russian and Ukrainian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Makartchuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makartchuk.
