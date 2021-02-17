Overview

Dr. Bogale Jima, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Jima works at Physicians of Family Medicine in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.