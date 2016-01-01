Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobby Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Bobby Yang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Clinic Bobby Yang4881 E Kings Canyon Rd, Fresno, CA 93727 Directions (559) 369-6541
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bobby Yang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hmong
- 1750304580
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang speaks Hmong.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.