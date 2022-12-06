Overview

Dr. Bobby Wrights, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.



Dr. Wrights works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.