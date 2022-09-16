Dr. Bobby Wilkerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Wilkerson, MD
Dr. Bobby Wilkerson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U Miss and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health Rankin, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Jackson Oncology Associates1227 N State St Ste 101, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 355-2485
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Merit Health Rankin
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkerson?
Knowledgeable and caring. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Bobby Wilkerson, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1245212844
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- U Miss
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkerson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkerson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkerson.
