Dr. Tajudeen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobby Tajudeen, MD
Overview
Dr. Bobby Tajudeen, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Tajudeen works at
Locations
-
1
Rush University Medical Center1611 W Harrison St Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 642-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tajudeen?
My dr. is very informative and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Bobby Tajudeen, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1659696870
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tajudeen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tajudeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tajudeen works at
Dr. Tajudeen has seen patients for Headache, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tajudeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tajudeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tajudeen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tajudeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tajudeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.