Overview

Dr. Bobby Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Greenville, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Selke Healthcare Center of St. Luke's in Greenville, IL with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Lung Nodule and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.