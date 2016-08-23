Overview

Dr. Bobby Proctor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo.



Dr. Proctor works at Nuvena Vein Clinic in Madison, MS with other offices in Yazoo City, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.