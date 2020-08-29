Overview

Dr. Bobby Pourziaee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.



Dr. Pourziaee works at Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Pahrump, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.