Dr. Bobby Pourziaee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pourziaee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Pourziaee, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bobby Pourziaee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Locations
1
Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 441-0088
2
Christensen Chiropractic Pllc2080 E CALVADA BLVD, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (775) 751-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert View Hospital
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Northern Inyo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to the Spa On Rodeo Drive to get treated for Achilles tendinitis and plantar fasciitis which I had struggled with for years. Dr Pourziaee made me new orthodox and gave me a treatment plan. These things take a long time to heal but I followed his orders to a T and after about 6 months I was pain free. I still wear the orthodox pretty often but can also wear other shoes without any issues. I can't say or thank Dr Pourziaee enough!!
About Dr. Bobby Pourziaee, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1922057173
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pourziaee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pourziaee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pourziaee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pourziaee has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pourziaee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pourziaee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pourziaee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pourziaee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pourziaee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.